Man in court for killing Rio Claro fruit vendor

Supreme Court San Fernando. Photo: Jeff Mayers

The 26- year-old San Fernando resident whom police arrested last week Monday in Rio Claro for killing fruit vendor Radhay Mahabir is expected to appear in court tomorrow.

Attorney PC Kyrn Lewis, a legal officer at the Homicide Bureau, sought advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard. Yesterday Gaspard gave instructions for police to charge the suspect from Diamond Village with murder. As such, the man is expected to appear before a Rio Claro magistrate.

Last week Monday at about 2 am, two gunmen accosted Mahabir, 49, a father of two in the driveway of his home at Tabaquite Road in Rio Claro. The men tried to rob Mahabir and he give a fight during which they shot him. The dying man ran inside and got his cell phone. He called his wife who had just stepped off an airplane at Piarco International Airport and spoke with her. He died inside the house.

Rio Claro police visited the scene and arrested the suspect a short distance from the house.

Homicide Bureau Region II is investigating.