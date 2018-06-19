I can’t assume mental condition, says minister

ALTHOUGH some social media users are labeling the medical intern at the centre of a racist statements as having a mental condition, Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh on Sunday said he cannot make such a conclusion on his own.

“I cannot make that assumption. I have to stay neutral. The woman is entitled to due process. All of the media has made a diagnosis and I have to remain transparent,” the minister said.

At the time he was speaking to reporters Sunday following a visit to the San Fernando General Hospital for Father’s Day.

The medical intern was suspended for making alleged racist comments on Facebook. On June 12 she was suspended. The intern’s comments included racial slurs against people of East Indian descent and included obscene language.

Her comments were posted on the popular social media page We Are Trinis and got over 100 Facebook reactions and shares.

The Ministry of Health has launched an investigation into the matter which Deyalsingh hopes will be concluded in the next few weeks.

When asked whether psychiatric evaluation for all medical workers would be now considered, the minister said not right now, as the ministry did not have any policy in place for such.

He described the situation with the rants of the medical intern as extreme.

The minister said he could not say anything further until the investigation into the matter was completed.