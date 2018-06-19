Constituents fight back

Member of Parliament for Caroni Central Dr Bhoendradatt Tewarie said he and his constituents would not be allowing criminals to run ruction over the community and they would not allow criminals to treat constituents as if they are stray dogs in their own community.

"We are not going to allow that, and if we stand together we will be able to build a formidable community for us to be able to work with the police in a constructive way. We are not going to allow the criminals of this country to invade our homes, our churches, our temples," Tewarie said.

He was speaking during a march, the People’s March against the Criminal Takeover of Trinidad and Tobago, which began at 8 am from Three Roads Junction in Freeport.

Among those participating in the march were Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan, head of Central Division Snr Supt Inraj Balram, Freeport police community council and constituents.

The MP publicly thanked the police for their support in attending the march. Their presence, he said, shows that there are good police in the community. He called on the community to support the police community support to deal with the criminals.

"Will you stand with the police who are cleaning up the place? Are you going to stand against the criminals? Are you going to stand up for yourself? Are you going to be strong and courageous and not allow criminals to overrun your homes, your communities, your churches, your temples, your mosques?" Tewarie said.

Balram said police are getting the support of the public in the fight against crime. "We need the public and the public needs us. We are the public and the people are the police," Balram said.

Today’s march he said was one of many in the division. The Division also has cottage and town meetings together with walkabouts to deal with crime.

"So, this is part of the bigger strategy. This is to sensitise the people, let us know that we must be our brother’s keeper. We must organise watch groups and in fact, we have many watch groups in central already and we expect to have watch groups in all the communities," he said.