Bravo (117) lifts Bamboo into CSL semis

Bamboo All Stars’ Darren Barvo, left, collects his Man of the Match prize after scoring a century in the Central Super League.

SHERDON PIERRE

Darren Bravo scored an unbeaten century to guide Bamboo All Stars into the semi-final of the Executive Upholstery Central Super League (CSL) over the weekend at the Pierre Road Recreational Ground, Charlieville.

Bamboo All Stars batted first and it was the Bravo show from the very first ball, scoring an unbeaten 117. The stylist left-hander battered the Channa Super Kings bowlers all over the ground, recording five fours and nine9 sixes. His brilliant innings allowed his team to total 204/5 from their allotted 20 overs. Joshua Stewart grabbed 2/45 for Super Kings.

Super Kings folded under the pressure of chasing a big score in a knockout round as they could only manage 119/7 from 20 overs, giving Bamboo All Stars an 81-run victory and a spot in the last four. Darius Gopaul top scored with 33 runs (3 fours, 1 six). Kieron Pollard was the best bowler for Bamboo with 2/11, followed by veteran Dave Mohammed who grabbed 2/19. The other quarter-final was a much closer encounter between Barrackpore United and Dream Team. Barrackpore took first strike and posted a competitive total of 187/8 before their overs expired. Youngster Jyd Goolie’s excellent form continued, belting 69 runs (6 fours, 3 sixes), and he was assisted by Akiel Cooper with 52 runs. Teenaged leg-spinner Aaron Maniram snatched 2/19 for Dream Team.

In reply, Dream Team came close but Jesse Bootan`s brilliant innings of 80 runs (4 fours, 8 sixes) was not enough to get them a spot in the semi-final as they fell short by 11 runs. Sachin Seecharan chipped in with 38 runs (4 fours, 2 sixes). Adrian Cooper was Barrackpore’s best bowler with figures of 2/17.

Bamboo All Stars and Dream Team will meet in today’s semi-final at 3pm. At 7pm, Associates XI face the winner of the match between Xtreme Smashers and Expert All Stars which played last night.