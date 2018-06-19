Aquaholics star in ‘Bago’ Dragon Boat

DOMINANT: Aquaholics show off their trophies at the awards ceremony of the Pigeon Point Heritage Park Annual Dragon Boat Festival, at Pigeon Point Beach, Tobago, Sunday.

AQUAHOLICS were the standout performers at the Pigeon Point Heritage Park Annual Dragon Boat Festival held over the weekend. Aquaholics won six races in the choppy waters, including mixed, open and women’s events. The dominant local dragon boat team, Aquaholics, showed their stamina in the longer distances, winning the premier mixed 2000m race in 14 minutes, 55.6 seconds ahead of Oceanus in 14:57.5 and Peeking Ducks in 17:25.5.

Aquaholics also won gold in 02:51.2 in the premier open 500m event, Oceanus grabbed silver in 02:52.6 and Trailblazers finished third in 03:04.4. The premier mixed 500m event also belonged to Aquaholics, as they won gold easily in 02:54.7. Oceanus took silver in 02:59.7 and Trailblazers ended third in 03:06.8.

There was no match for Aquaholics in the sprint events, as they claimed the premier all women’s 200m and premier mixed 200m events.

Prior to the annual competition, Aquaholics team captain Stefan Muiznieks said they were aiming to retain all the titles they won in 2017 and improving on their times as well.

“Our goal is not to necessarily to sweep (the competition) but to do better than we did last year,” said the 25 year-old.

With six first place finishes this year, as compared to four victories in 2017, Aquaholics have definitely left their mark on the 2018 regatta and achieved their goals.

RESULTS:

Premier Mixed 2000m – 1. Aquaholics- 14:55.6; 2. Oceanus - 14:57.5; 3. Peeking Ducks - 17:25.5.

Premier Open 500m – 1. Aquaholics - 02:51.2; 2. Oceanus - 02:52.6; 3. Trailblazers - 03:04.4.

Premier Mixed 500m – 1. Aquaholics - 02:54.7; 2. Ocenus - 02:59.7; 3. Trailblazers - 03:06.8.

Premier All Female 200m – 1. Aquaholics - 02:35.2; 2. Peeking Ducks - 02:42.0.

Premier Mixed 200m – 1. Aquaholics - 01:11.4; 2. Titans - 01:13.2; 3. Trailblazers - 01:15.2.

Under-21 Open 500m – 1. HVC Hyperion - 06:09.7; 2. Bluebloods - 06:18.5.

Under-21 All Female 500m – 1. St Francios Orcas - 06:37.0; 2. SJC Wave Breakers - 06:42.3.

Under-21 All Female 200m – 1. St Francois Orcas - 02:41.9; 2. SJC Wave Breakers I - 02:48.3; 3. SJC Wave Breakers II - 02:50.4.

Premier Open 200m – 1. Aquaholics - 01:12.4; 2. Titans - 01:12.7; 3. Manta Rays - 01:15.7.

Under-21 Open 200m – 1. HVC Hyperion - 01:12.9; 2. Trinity One Ton Warriors - Steamed - 01:13.3; 3. Trinity One Ton Warriors - Fried - 01:17.2.

Tobago Coal Pot 200m – 1. Oceanus - 01:12.1; 2. Bluebloods - 01:15.4; 3. Orcas - 01:17.8.