UTT Fashion Week is on

Some of the 2018 UTT Fashion Week looks which will come down the runway at the Caribbean Academy of Fashion and Design on Sunday at the UTT John D Campus, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

THE Caribbean Academy of Fashion and Design (CAFD) of The University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) is celebrating its tenth year of training aspiring fashion designers and managers.

CAFD provides a practical and stimulating environment where students gain hands-on knowledge of all aspects of the fashion industry — design, marketing, manufacturing, merchandising and retailing. Students also benefit from collaborative opportunities with established industry designers.

Over the years, CAFD has produced successful fashion design entrepreneurs, assistant designers, stylists, fashion managers and graphic designers.

The academy opened its tenth annual Art and Design Exhibition at UTT John S Donaldson, Port of Spain campus, Wrightson Road, on Monday and it will climax with students' collection showings on Sunday.

On Thursday, the senior students will host Designer Spaces, a static display of their boutique spaces at the Port-of-Spain campus from 10 am-7 pm. Admission is free.

On Sunday, CAFD will present designs from UTT’s seventh graduating class in a stellar fashion show at 7 pm. This show will examine the vision of fashion through different global perspectives while reintroducing classic techniques with fresh faces to the Caribbean fashion industry. The designers and their creations will be unveiled in Parallax, the 2018 Senior Thesis Collections show. The third-year class, titled Designer Critic, will host the first part of this show.

Tickets are available at the John S Donaldson campus, Room 329.

For more info: 642-8888, ext 21145/26236.