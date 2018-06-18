US producers for TT music conference

Philip Taylor of Taylor Mayd Musik is producing Trini 2 The World, a new show scheduled to air on HBO in September, featuring five young, upcoming, talented Trinidadians.

A MUSIC conference, hosted by Taylor Mayd Musik (TMM) in partnership with Atlantic Records, will be held at the University of Trinidad & Tobago (UTT) Academy of Performing Arts (APA) in Port of Spain, on June 27 and 28.

Titled Trini 2 The World Musical Conference, the event is being held to promote TT talent, as Atlantic Records seeks new artistes.

Trini 2 The World is a new, high-quality show scheduled to air on HBO in September featuring five young, upcoming, talented Trinis, and is being produced by Phil Taylor, president and founder of Taylor Mayd Musik (TMM).

Taylor has been in and out of Trinidad in the last year, in search of up-and-coming artistes from TT.

Taylor, also a songwriter and engineer, will be one of the panellists/educators at the conference. Others include a number of people behind some of the biggest names in music today such as Gary Leon, vice president of A&R at Atlantic Records, (Ty Dolla $ign, Charlie Puth, Drake); A&R consultant Dean Earls (Snoop Dogg); Grammy-Award winning publisher Travis McFetridge of GSB Music (Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Lil Wayne); JBeatz (Jay-Z, Future, Outkast); MonstaBeatz (French Montana, Migos); and Dimitrius Lynch, TMM head of marketing (Bistalk Promotions).

TMM and Atlantic are accepting submissions nationwide for artists, producers, and songwriters to have their material critiqued and reviewed for the opportunity to land a recording or publishing contract.

In addition to the submissions, TMM will be hosting a master class series at UTT Napa campus, Frederick Street in Port of Spain, educating up-and-coming TT talent on the fundamentals of success in today’s music industry.

Leon from Atlantic Records said, “We’re excited about the potential career opportunities that could come from this music conference.”

Taylor added: “Bringing Atlantic Records and UTT on board with our reality series Trini 2 the World is a major step in our mission to breaking TT artistes’ careers internationally.”

On June 27 and 28, Trini 2 the World’s selected cast members will participate in the music conference and be filmed for a segment that will be featured in the reality TV series.

Artists, producers, and songwriters seeking to expand their brand internationally are encouraged to register for the conference to gain professional insight into establishing their musical careers and should contact tmayd@gmail.com or Whatsapp 1-629-255-7205.