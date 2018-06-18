TUCO/Mayor calls on citizens to support Nailah as deadline nears

Nailah Blackman

Both San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello and The Trinbago Unified Calypso Association (TUCO) have appealed for support for this rising soca star, an offspring of the renowned Blackman family.

TUCO’s PRO Steve “Ras Kommanda” Pascall congratulated Blackman on her nomination for one of the 2018 Black Entertainment Television’s (BET) Awards. She is among ten international acts nominated for the Viewers’ Choice Best New International Act. Pascall said he was elated that the young soca sensation has achieved such international status to the point that she is the only one from the Caribbean nominated for such an award.

“I am glad when any national, especially a young person, attain any level of achievement. She is Trini and I am happy she is on the international stage representing and advancing this genre. She comes from good stock.”

The young singer is the daughter of Abbi Blackman and the granddaughter of soca inventor Ras Shorty I. Although she has been singing since she was three and a half-years-old, Blackman burst on the soca scene less than two years ago in a collaboration with Kes Dieffenthaller, called Workout. She has been consistent since with other soca hits like Baila Mami, Badishh, Dangerous Boy, O’Lawd Oye, Dame Lorraine and Sokah.

Pascall said he has known Blackman from birth, having received voice training from her mother Abbi Blackman when she was a baby crawling around on the floor while he trained.