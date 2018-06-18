TT hockey men sweep Guyana

TT senior men’s hockey team yesterday recorded a third consecutive win to round off their three-match series against Guyana, this time by a 5-2 scoreline.

At the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua, TT’s Shaquille Daniel scored a brace, while Kristien Emmanuel, Joel Daniel and Marcus James scored one each. The Guyanese got their only two goals of the series from Robert France and Aroydy Bradford.

Emmanuel opened the scoring in the seventh minute, with his second in as many matches, before Daniel (Joel) doubled up to give TT a 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Guyana scored their first goal in the series via France in the 21st to end the half trailing 2-1.

TT then scored another two goals in the third period courtesy Daniel (Shaquille) and Marcus James, before Branford scored Guyana’s second and last goal in the 45th minute.

Daniel’s (Shaquille) rounded off the scoring for TT with his second effort at the start of the final period.

Yesterday’s result followed a 4-0 win for the Glenn Francis-coached TT team on Saturday and a 2-0 win on Friday. Saturday’s result saw Emmanuel, Tariq Marcano, Dylan Francis and Daniel Byer all scoring one each. On the first day of the series, Akim Toussaint and Michael O’Connor II got TT’s two items. The successful three-match series was used as preparation for Guyana and TT’s participation at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games, which will be held in Barranquilla, Colombia from July 20-August 3. TT will face Cuba in Pool A on July 21, Barbados on July 23 and Colombia on July 25. The top two teams will advance to the semifinals, while the bottom two teams will battle for the fifth to eighth places. Pool B consists of Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Guyana.

Line-ups:

TT – Kwasi Emmanuel, Jordan Reynos, Jordan Vieira, Michael O’Connor II, Shaquille Daniel, Tariq Marcano, Akim Toussaint, Marcus James, Isaiah Scott, Kristien Emmanuel, Kieron Emmanuel, Mickell Pierre.

Subs: Isaiah Scott 13th, Jovan Wren 7th, Tarell Singh 10th, Tariq Singh 7th, Joel Daniel 7th, Caleb Guisseppi 9th)

Guyana – Medroy Scotland, Hilton Chester, Kareem McKenzie, Marvin Dannette, Rayon Branford, Jerazeno Bell, Robert France, Andrew Stewart, Jamar Assanah, Aroydy Branford, Dwayne Scott.

Subs: Jason De Santos 10th, Randy Hope 7th, Edmond Chinian 10th, Steven Xavier 13th, Mark Sargeant 8th, Meshach Sargeant 7th, Christopher Low-Koan.