Tracing system down, no bail for accused

Supreme Court San Fernando. Photo: Jeff Mayers

Two Point Fortin men charged with trafficking three kilogrammes of marijuana were among several prisoners who were remanded into custody today as the police tracing system is down.

Sitting in the San Fernando First Magistrates Court, Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine said police should have known that after a three-day weekend there would be many charge cases before the court. The accused could not be granted bail as there was no means of checking their criminal records and verifying any information they gave to the court.

Sheldon Burnett, 38 and Marlon David, 50 both of Salazar Trace, Point Fortin were arrested on Saturday along the M2 Ring Road, Debe where they allegedly had the marijuana in their possession.

Through attorney Shalini Teekasingh, Burnett told the court he has nine children. He said he did not have any previous or pending convictions.

David said he has three children and works as a vendor.

Both men were remanded into custody and will reappear in court on Wednesday for tracing and bail applications.