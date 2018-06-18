Teachers to meet with Administrator Job tomorrow

Teachers are expected to meet with the Administrator in the Division of Education, Jacqueline Job, tomorrow, following two days of protest action at the Division’s office, Dutch Fort Street, Scarborough last week.

Led by Orlando Kerr, Tobago Officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teacher Association (TTUTA), the teachers has vowed to continue of protest action until they met with Job to discuss resolutions to several outstanding matters including placement of those in Assistant Teacher positions to Teacher 1 jobs.

On Saturday, Kerr told Newsday Tobago he received a call from the Division inviting teachers to a meeting on Wednesday.

Kerr said TTUTA was happy the teachers’ cries did not fall on deaf ears, but he said he was concerned about disorganised arrangements for Wednesday’s proposed meeting, with scant details, including no venue being given in the invitation from the Division.

He was, however, hopeful, that these details would have been sorted out by yesterday, and teachers will be able to have some resolution on meeting with Administrator Job on Wednesday tomorrow.