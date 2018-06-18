St Barbs residents threaten to protest

Laventille resident Nigel Cox, speaks to the media on some of the issues in his community. Looking on is MSJ leader David Abdullah. Photo: Angelo Marcelle

RESIDENTS of St Barbs, Laventille said there will be a serious and massive protest in their community if they do not get their drains fixed, proper bins for their garbage disposal and their roads repaired by September.

This was the warning taxi driver Nigel Cox gave to the media after a walkabout in the St Barbs community today with President of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah.

“We have been clamouring, clamouring, clamouring for these road issues, a lot of leaks, a lot of pot-holes, WASA coming and dig-up the roads and they are not restoring it to prestige conditions and we have a problem with that", Abdulah said.

He said this is a message to the powers that may be, and they are giving them up to the re-opening of school, and said, "We have real problems with drainage. The rainy season is here now, we need to get our drains fix properly, and we need retaining walls.”