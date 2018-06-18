Soroptimist gives out reusable bags

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello and members of Soroptomist International with their reusable bags.

SOROPTIMIST International San Fernando joined in celebrating World Environment Day (WED) which tied in with the goals of Soroptimism to educate, enable and empower. The goals are reflected the WED theme: Beat Plastic Pollution – Reuse Your Shopping Bag.

The celebration was held at City Hall under the patronage of San Fernando Mayor Alderman Junia Regrello and teachers and pupils from primary schools in and around San Fernando attended. The pupils performed raps and jingles based on their research on the environment.

Osean Carrington from St Paul’s AC School won a special prize, as did performers from St Gabriel’s Girls RC and San Fernando Boys’ RC Schools.

In his address, Regrello enlightened pupils about the negative effects of plastic and totally surprised them when he said that chewing gum is made from plastic.

Students were viewed videos and other information on plastic pollution and pictures of animals entangled in plastic to drive home the message of the harmful effects of plastic on marine animals. To reinforce the cause, reusable shopping bags and environmental posters were distributed and each child received a poster and flyer.

Communications officer of Soroptimist International Marilyn Lalla said in a media release, “The Soroptimist reusable shopping bags with their environmental message were sold-out on World Environment Day because of their good quality and subsidised price. More will soon available shortly.”

Soroptimist president elect Bebe Ajodha chaired the function.

In the release Soroptimist said, “Every year the world uses 500 billion plastic bags, and each year at least eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the oceans, equivalent of a full garbage truck every minute. In the last decade, we produced more plastic than in the whole last century, 50 per cent of the plastic we use is single-use or disposable and we buy one million plastic bottles every minute. Plastic makes up ten per cent of all of the waste we generate.”