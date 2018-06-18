Sen Supt: No offence meant in ‘Muslim Divali’ row

Floris Hodge- Griffith

PORT OF SPAIN Division Senior Supt Floris Hodge-Griffith said no offence was meant in her recent on-air television blooper in which she conveyed Eid greetings to the Muslim community erroneously as "Divali" greetings.

The slip up came in the Beyond the Tape programme, excerpts of which went viral when posted on social media.

"Immediately I corrected myself right then and there. But social media needed to get some attention and it (her correction) was cut."

Saying no offence was meant, Hodge-Griffith related, "I caught that slip immediately. So I have nothing to clear up" She explained to Newsday that the slip up had happened because at that time she had been thinking about the large number of holidays that TT has.