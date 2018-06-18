Sadoo fires Civic to ‘First’ victory

Point Fortin Civic’s Justin Sadoo shoots to score as Morvant Caledonia United’s Jomokie Cassimy, right, defends in their First Citizens Cup clash at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, Saturday.

POINT Fortin Civic recorded their first win of the Abercrombie Group of the TT Pro League’s First Citizens Cup, edging Morvant Caledonia United 2-1 in a Match Day Two double-header at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Saturday.

In the other match, W Connection notched their second win a row, getting past North East Stars 2-0.

TT-born Grenadian utility player Kennedy Hinkson, in his first season at Connection, broke the deadlock in the 25th minute against Stars. National striker Marcus Joseph put the game beyond Stars’ reach with an item in the 83rd. Connection defeated Point Fortin 3-2 in their Match Day One meeting a week earlier.

The top two teams in the Abercrombie Group and two from the Immortelle Group will advance to the final.

Morvant Caledonia United hardly posed a threat to a well-organised Civic outfit who should have won by a wider margin.

Former national youth team midfielder Jabari Mitchell, playing as a converted striker, missed three good opportunities to put Civic ahead in the first half.

In the 30th, an unmarked Mitchell got a ball from the left, tried to go around goalkeeper Terrence Lewis but was denied.

Two minutes later, Mitchell received a pass from Darnell Hospedales but missed the target. And in the 39th, Mitchell sent his right-footed shot overbar after he was again picked out by Hospedales.

Mitchell turned provider, however, to set up both goals for his team.

In the 66th, he sent a ball across the face of goal to national youth team midfielder Judah Garcia who slotted home a right-footed shot.

Nine minutes later, Mitchell found teenaged midfielder Justin Sadoo who brushed aside a pair of defenders before drilling a right-footer to the roof of the net.

Evergreen Caledonia utility player Kareem Joseph pulled one back in the dying seconds from the penalty spot, sending goalkeeper Miles Goodman the wrong way.

The spot-kick was awarded by referee Rodphin Harris after Sedale McLean’s right-footer struck the outstretched arm of Ronell Paul.

Ex-national captain and Civic coach Reynold Carrington felt his team should have made sure of the result earlier. He said, “It’s just an improvement (overall) but I think the chances let us down. We let it go a little too late to put the game away.”

There will be a Match Day Two double-header today, again at Couva, with Defence Force meeting St Ann’s Rangers at 6.30 pm followed by a clash between San Juan Jabloteh and Club Sando.