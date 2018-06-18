RBC opens new branch

RBC Royal Bank opened its new branch in Marabella, located at 182 Southern Main Road, last week. The new location assumes the operations of its former branch at Pointe-a-Pierre and is another step in the evolution of RBC’s digitally-enabled brand in the Caribbean.

“The design of the Marabella location is different from traditional branches and will offer a balance that focuses on digital services coupled with relationship support,” said Darryl White, Managing Director, RBC Royal Bank Trinidad and Tobago.. “We want our branches to be a location of trust and confidence, where we establish relationships with new clients and expand our relationships with existing clients.”

Operating hours at the Marabella branch are 8am to 4pm Monday to Thursday, and 8am to 5pm on Friday. Starting on June 23, the branch will be open on Saturdays from 9am to 3pm. Marabella offers a full suite of personal banking services along with a fully digital banking experience. In addition, the branch has three ATMs and one non-stop depository facility.

RBC Marabella’s grand opening will take place later this month.