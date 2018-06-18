Public urged to stay indoors as weather alert updated

Residents in Central, Northern and Northwestern Trinidad are being advised to stay indoors after 42 lightning strikes were detected per minute earlier today, a meteorologist within the TT Met office confirmed.

A release issued by the office said the adverse weather alert has been updated to code yellow which urges the public to monitor conditions before venturing outside.

The release also predicted heavy showers and thunderstorms along the Northern part of the island and may include incidents of flash flooding and landslips.

Newsday contacted an official at the Met Office who confirmed that inclement weather was expected for the remainder of the afternoon into tonight.