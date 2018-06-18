PSA representing PoSGH intern

THE doctor at the heart of an ongoing investigation by the Ministry of Health for allegedly posting racist comments on Facebook is being represented by the Public Services Association (PSA).

PSA president Watson Duke confirmed this at a press conference on Sunday held at the association’s head office on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. When asked to comment about the matter, Duke said, “I wish not to comment on that. We are representing the employee and we have been representing her.

We have been interfacing with her and I wish not to prejudice the outcome of those matters at all.” Duke said he could not stay how long the union has been representing her, but said that she came to them for several matters she has been “aggrieved about.”

“The individual came to the PSA for representation and we would have consented to represent her and we are representing her on several matters that she is aggrieved about.” Duke said he could not divulge how long ago, nor the type of matters.

He also refused to say anything on the investigation by the ministry. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh confirmed last week that the doctor was suspended following the outcome of an ongoing investigation. A committee, he then said, was set up to invetigate the matter.

The committee is made up of the Chief Medical Officer and members of the Medical Board. Yesterday, speaking to reporters at the San Fernando General Hospital, Deyalsingh said he could not make an assumption on the intern’s mental health.

“I cannot make an assumption. I have to stay neutral. The woman is entitled to due process. I have to remain transparent.” the minister said.

Asked if psychiatric evaluation for all medical practitioners would now be considered, Deyalsingh said “not now” since the ministry did not have any policy in place for it.