Priest to fathers: Don’t be a deadbeat dad

Father David Khan during the Father’s Day mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church on Harris Promenade, San Fernando, yesterday.

“TO be a good father does not mean you just simply just sow a seed,” Roman Catholic priest Fr David Khan told fathers as the world yesterday celebrated Father’s day.

Khan said there are ‘deadbeat fathers’ who do nothing in their child’s life.

Khan was at the time delivering the sermon at an early morning service at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at Harris Promenade, San Fernando.

Khan told the congregation of young and old fathers that while Father’s Day was an important day, many must also understand what is meant to be a good father.

“When I say sowing a seed, I know the adults would understand what I mean, you not only sow a seed as a father, but you have to cooperate with the mother of that child,” Khan said.

Fathers, he said must spend time with their children.

“We now live in a society where there is the expression of deadbeat fathers, they do nothing. Some men have sown seeds spiritually and physically and became fathers, but do you cooperate with those that you are supposed to be in the care of?” he asked.

Khan said there are fathers who are not taking up their responsibility in their children lives.

“You need to pray to ask God to help you and wipe your slate clean. You need to ask God to help you to cooperate with your family. Each day do little things with great love and you would become an exceptional father,” Khan further advised.

He said God expects a man, who is a father, to what he is called to do with great love. “Earthly fathers you must cooperate with the people around you.”

Khan also urged citizens to do deeds with love each day.

“You don’t have to do great things, you can do little things with great love. God expects us to do small things with great love. How many of us when the day passes we are willing to do things with great love. If every day we do little things with great love we can be blessed,” he said.

Khan said simple gestures as a smile can make someone feel better. “When someone helps you, say thank you, and when you do something bad, you must say sorry,” the priest said.