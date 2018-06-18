Police still searching for businessman’s killer

Photo: Jeff Mayers.

Homicide officers probing the murder of businessman Quasi Gill, 33, have seized camera surveillance footage of the actual shooting death and they are hoping to arrest the perpetrator soon.

Last Thursday Gill went to open a business place jointly owned by himself and his mother when he was confronted by a gunman.

He was shot once in the head and twice in the chest. The gunman then fled the scene empty handed. Gill died while undergoing emergency surgery at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex around 11 am last Thursday.

His relatives called for swift justice and they assisted officers in securing the camera surveillance footage of the actual shooting.