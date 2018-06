Parliament sits twice

PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

THE House of Representatives will sit twice this week, after tomorrow's Labour Day holiday. The House sits on Wednesday at 1.30 pm to debate a motion to approve the report of a Joint Select Committee (JSC) on the Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2018. The House sits again on Friday to debate a private motion which calls for the dismissal of National Security Minister Edmund Dillon.

Parliament is scheduled to go on recess next month.