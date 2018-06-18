Morvant man’s wrist almost severed

Doctors at the Port of Spain General Hospital are expected to reattach the wrist of a Morvant man who was chopped during an argument on Sunday afternoon.

Around 5.10 pm on Sunday, Kasiya Rodney of Laventille Extension Road, Never Dirty, Morvant, got into an argument with one of his neighbours

The man reportedly went to his car and returned with a cutlass and viciously chopped Rodney on the left wrist, then ran away.

Rodney drove himself to the hospital, where he was given emergency treatment.

A suspect was later detained by Morvant police.