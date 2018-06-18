Mixed views on by-election

VOTERS in Belmont East and Barataria today expressed mixed views about upcoming byelections in both districts on July 16. While many are reluctant to openly pledge support to either the People's National Movement (PNM) or the United National Congress (UNC), the support is leaning towards the PNM with five weeks to go before the polls. Whoever wins the by-elections, voters said they want a councillor who is accessible and connected to the ground.

Deceased PNM councillors Darryl Rajpaul and Pernell Bruno, Belmont East and Barataria respectively, were identified as the kind of local government representatives voters would support.