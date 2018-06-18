Mc Donald back at work

Marlene Mc Donald

MINISTER of Public Administration Marlene McDonald is back on the job and feeling better after her recent health scare with low blood pressure, she assured Newsday yesterday.

“I’m at work now, so that should tell you,” Mc Donald said.

“My blood pressure had dropped. But from the time I got something to drink, it went back up.” She said she was stabilising her state.

“I have to eat small meals, but regular.

“I’m back out to work today. As a matter of fact, I went back out to work on Saturday, as they had a big function at City Hall.

“But I’m formally on the job from this afternoon.”

McDonald was recently appointed to head the ministry formerly headed by La Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie, who is in the United States recuperating from a stroke suffered last September and who has been reassigned as a minister in the ministry.