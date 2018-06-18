Man stabbed over rum; friend in court charged with his murder

Marvin Valdez

A 34-year-old San Juan labourer appeared in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with the murder of Jonathan Charles.

Marvin Valdez, also known as “Tanto,” of Febeau Village, was charged on May 12.

Charles, 27, of Mora Road, Morvant, was standing with a group of friends outside a Chinese restaurant in the area on May 11 when he got into an argument with a man over rum. He was stabbed in the neck and taken to hospital, where he died the next day.

Investigations were supervised by Insp Shaun Craig, Sgt Anil Maharaj and W/Sgt Belinda Sylvester, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region 2.

Valdez was charged by PC Denver Callender on Sunday.