Monday 18 June 2018
Man found dead in Wallerfield

THE body of a man who was reported missing was found in Wallerfield, yesterday.

Police sources said that the man’s body was found at Block 3, Wallerfield, at about 1.30 pm. Investigators could not give the man’s name up to press time.

In a separate incident, Ayesha Nichols, the Tobagonian woman who was shot along with Maurice “Lal” Francis on Friday in Sangre Grande, is alive, contrary to reports circulating on social media.

Nichols was liming at Lilly Lane, Pine Settlement, along with 27-year-old Francis.

Both Nichols and Francis were shot and taken to hospital, where Francis died as a result of his gunshot wounds.

