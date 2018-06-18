Man fined for weed in crotch

A Pleasantville man who hid under his bed when police went to his home with a warrant was fined $3,500 for a bag of marijuana he had hidden in his crotch.

Jason Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of 20.5 grammes of marijuana before magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in the San Fernando Magistrates Court this morning.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan told the court that around 5.27pm on June 14, PC Ramdass and other officers went to Brown’s Balisier Avenue, Pleasantville home with a warrant.

They met one of Brown’s relatives, who said they did not know where he was, but on searching the house, Ramdass found Brown hiding under a bed and told him to come out.

When Ramdass searched him, he found the drugs in a black plastic bag in Brown’s crotch. Brown was arrested and taken to the San Fernando Police Station where the drugs were weighed.

In court this morning, Brown said he works as a mason and has three children.

The police tracing system was down. When asked, Brown admitted to three previous convictions, for possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and for stealing copper wire when he was a minor.

Antoine fined him $3,500 and gave him six weeks to pay.

He will serve nine months' hard labour if he does not pay the fine.