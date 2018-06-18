Joseph completes Juvenile sprint double

A Cougars athlete, left, sprints to gold in the Under-11 4x100m mixed relay event at the NGC NAAA National Juvenile Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, Saturday.

ENOCH Joseph completed his sprint double at the NGC NAAA National Juvenile Championships, yesterday, claiming gold for the Abilene Wildcats in the Boys U-13 200m final.

At the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, Joseph dominated the track and eased to gold in 24.60 seconds.

He was well ahead of his Abilene teammate, Jabari Branche, who finished second in 25.15 seconds. Jumario Russell of Memphis Pioneers was third in 25.20 seconds.

On Saturday, Joseph won his first gold in the U-13 100m dash, clocking 12.39 seconds.

He then ended his account in the boys’ 1000m medley – a relay of varying distances, (100m, 200m, 300m and 400m) – taking silver, along with his Abilene teammates, Jabari Branche, Giovanni Bobb-Semple and Jaheim Hunte.

Janika Jordan of Cougars Track & Field added to her medal haul when she won the Girls U-13 200m dash, clocking 25.47 seconds, just ahead of her rival Janae De Gannes of Zenith, who clocked 25.86.

In third was Sierra Joseph of Simplex (26.10).

On the opening day, Jordan won gold in the 400m and shot put events.

Then, in the penultimate event on the final day, Jordan teamed up with her Cougars teammates to win the Girls U-13 1000m medley in 2:33.91, almost 10 seconds ahead of runners-up, Simplex Athletic Club.

The championship closed with the Boys U-13 medley which was captured by Cougars, with top performances from Tristin Goodridge, Khaliff Danglade, Kaiyin Morris and Dylan Woodruffe who together clocked, 2:24.32.

As with the Junior Championships a week prior, Cougars were the best represented and top performers, amassing the most points at the end of the competition.

Other results:

BOYS UNDER-13

200m dash

1st- Enoch Joseph (Abilene), 24.60

2nd- Jabari Branche (Abilene), 25.15

3rd- Jumario Russell (Memphis), 25.20

800m run

1st- Ben-Israel Bannister (Mason Hall), 2:28.53

2nd- Andre Joseph (Unattached), 2:31.68

3rd- EJ Andrews (FAS), 2:31.72

300m hurdles

1st- Jeremiah Francis (DPAC), 52.63

2nd- J’ai Duncan (Kaizen Panthers), 54.44

Shot put (3kg)

1st- Caleb James (Memphis), 7.64m

2nd- Kaiyin Morris (Cougars), 7.21m

3rd- Antonio Smith (Abilene), 6.69m

Discus throw (1kg)

1st- Kaiyin Morris (Cougars), 15.60m

2nd- Isaiah Sutherland (Toco Tafac), 12.60m

3rd- Hakim Salandy (Cougars), 12.10m

BOYS UNDER-11

150m dash

1st- Nathaniel Charles (Jaguars), 19.94

2nd- Makaelan Woods (Cougars), 20.08

3rd- Jaleel Eugene (Memphis), 20.11

High jump

1st- Tyrique Vincent (ZC), 1.40m

2nd- Clinton Lewis (Cougars), 1.26m

3rd- Jerimiah Nanton (DPAC), 1.15m

BOYS UNDER-9

80m dash

1st- Zayne Martin (Memphis Pioneers), 12.18

2nd- Sean Hart (Cougars), 12.23

3rd- Amarley Henry (Jaguars), 12.24

Ball throw

1st- Oshea Watson (Zenith), 38.40m

2nd- Amarley Henry (Jaguars), 35.01m

3rd- Tannon Niemeyer (Memphis), 31.33m

GIRLS UNDER-13

200m

1st- Janika Jordan (Cougars), 25.47

2nd- Janae De Gannes (Zenith), 25.86

3rd- Sierra Joseph (Simplex), 26.10

800m run

1st- Kayleigh Forde (Cougars), 2:31.69

2nd- Kernesha Shelborne (Oasics), 2:41.59

3rd- Judah Hall (Burnley), 2:41.21

300m hurdles

1st- Shakira Joseph (Cougars), 58.05

2nd- Maleah Francis (Toco Tafac), 1:05.66

GIRLS UNDER-11

150m dash

1st- Jhenise Garcia (Air Bon Sonics), 21.24

2nd- Jenique McLaren (Toco Tafac), 21.41

3rd- Maya Ramkellawan (Simplex), 21.45

Ball throw

1st- Maya Ramkellawan (Simplex), 39.15m

2nd- Q’Jea Stewart (Jaguars), 29.20m

3rd- Patrice Austin (Mason Hall), 28.10m

High jump

1st- Tenique Vincent (ZC), 1.23m

2nd- O’Teilia Joefield (Mason Hall), 1.17m

3rd- Shania Thomas (Cougars), 1.17m

GIRLS UNDER-9

80m dash

1st- J’Nae Bertete (Cougars), 12.40

2nd- Annya Jordan (Mason Hall), 13.04

3rd- Jadelle Joseph (Burnley), 13.27

Long jump

1st- Destiny Silverthorn (Toco Tafac), 3.00m

2nd- Aliyah Debesette (La Brea), 2.92m

3rd- Kyann Nicholson (Air Bon Sonics), 2.76m