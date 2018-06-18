Imam: The PM was not asleep

IMAM Raffaic Mohamed, leader of the Macoon Street Jamaat, in San Fernando, has hit out at the circulation of a photograph of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the mosque.

He said it was disrespectful and in bad taste.

“What is being displayed is a total disrespect. You disrespect the office of the Prime Minister. You disrespect the office of the Imam.

“You disrespect the jamaat, the members, and you disrespect the Muslim community.”

He said the photograph, which shows the prime minister with his eyes closed, was circulated on social media and mainstream media without the mosque’s officials being contacted for the truth.

Mohamed said Dr Rowley, who attended Eid prayers at the Mosque on Friday last, was not asleep.

“I was at the side of him. I was in conversation with him at every moment.

“This issue was blown up and is not an issue.

“Islam teaches respect for authority.”

“Mohamed said he was saddened by the negative responses to the photograph.

The media was not at the event.

Mohamed was unable to say who took the photograph.

He refused to get into an argument on politics, but said as a Muslim and once someone was affected under his purview, he would talk about it.

Mohamed said as the Imam at the mosque, he did not have to consult with anyone before correcting the misinformation.

“That is the privilege of my office.”

Asked if he had spoken to the prime minister, Mohamed told reporters: “No, no, no. I do not have to talk to him.

“He does not concern me. What concerns me is the masjid and the Muslim community.”