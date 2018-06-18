‘God doh sleep’ Relatives of Mc Hutchinson after his death

IT has been almost two weeks since Ashdale Mc Hutchinson was brutally beaten to death in Oropune Gardens, and no one has been arrested, charged, or even detained for questioning.

While his family members feel too much time is passing before homicide detectives bring the perpetrators to justice, one of his sisters, Anika Mc Hutchinson believes that no matter how long it takes, she will see justice for her deceased brother.

“God don’t sleep,” she said.

“My brother’s death was too brutal and too violent for people to get away with. I believe that justice will be served.”

Anika said even though there was a funeral and he was laid to rest, it is still hard for the family to believe he is actually dead.

She told Newsday it was very difficult to let go of him at the funeral, knowing that it would be the last time she saw him.

However, none are more affected by Mc Hutchinson’s death than his 79-year-old mother, Jeanette, with whom he lived.

But Anika told Newsday that the family has since showered her with support, knowing she would be grieving.

“She is still talking as though he is still alive.

“Yesterday afternoon when we got home, she said that she would have met him sitting on the couch watching movies.

She said she would normally come home in the afternoon and meet him watching TV, and he would catch her up with whatever she missed,” Anika said.

Police sources yesterday told Newsday that investigations are in its advance stages, but could not confirm nor deny whether any arrests would be made.

Mc Hutchinson, an Arouca resident, was in Oropune visiting family on June 3.

He went out to buy a cigarette at a parlour and was accused of trying to lure a child away.

Residents of the area grabbed him and beat him unconscious. Police were later called and he was taken to hospital, where he died of blunt force trauma to his head.