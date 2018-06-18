EIDCOT receives keys

Hayden Spencer

The keys to the Scarborough Market have been handed over to project managers Eco Industrial Development Company of Tobago (EIDCOT) and work is expected to start within two weeks.

Speaking with Newsday Tobago on Monday, THA Secretary for Food Production, Forestry and Fisheries Hayden Spencer said the keys were handed over today.

“They were given a task to manage the project, they already did part of the process and now that they have the keys, the contractor will be mobilised and within a matter of two weeks, work should start up at the market,” he said.

EIDCOT, a company under the THA, will oversee the reconstruction of the old market, which should take 18 months.

The refurbishment, Spencer said, is expected to cost the assembly $21 million.