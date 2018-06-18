Children find mother murdered

THE body of a 33-year-old woman, with her head bashed in, was discovered yesterday evening by her two children.

Police sources told Newsday that at about 5 pm, the children returned home from school and discovered their mother Nalene Smith dead on the floor of the living room of their Dundonald Hill, Dibe home.

The traumatized children alerted neighbours who called in the police. The house was cordoned off as police searched for evidence including the murder weapon. A close male relative, police said, is believed to be the prime suspect.

The man, police said, was heard by neighbours arguing with Smith on the weekend.

The man who is 35, did not report for duty yesterday at his workplace in Chaguaramas and also has not returned home. A search is continuing for the suspect. The body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre for autopsy tomorrow.