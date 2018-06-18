Carrington, Wongin Lease U-14 final
Ella Carrington and Cameron Wong recorded contrasting wins yesterday to book their place in the Girls Under-14 singles final, on a rain-affected day in the Lease Operators Junior Tennis Tournament at Trinidad Country Club in Maraval.
Wong eased past Charlotte Ready 6-0, 6-2, but Carrington was tested in her match against Haleigh Fabres which went to three sets.
Carrington took the opener 6-3 but Fabres fought hard to level the match with a 4-6 win. Carrington took control of the Super Tie-breaker, clinching it 10-2.
Zara Ghuran and Jordane Dookie both advanced to the final of the girls Under-12 singles category. It was a comfortable victory for Ghuran as she registered a 4-0, 4-0 sweep of Sydney Doyle in the first semifinal. Dookie was made to work for her victory against Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph in the other semi. After falling 0-4 in the first set, Dookie battled back to take the next two sets 5-4, 11-9 to earn a spot in the final.
Matches were also played in the boys Under-14 quarter-finals with Sebastien Byng and Sebastian Sylvester both winning in straight sets. Byng cruised past Ty Mitchell 6-0, 6-0 and Sylvester was a 7-5, 6-3 winner over Josh Gonsalves.
The tournament continues today and concludes tomorrow.
OTHER RESULTS:
Girls Under-10 Round One
Brianna Harricharan def Arya Siewrattan 4-1, 4-0.
Boys Under-10 Round One
Adam Wyatt def Liev Khan 4-1, 5-4.
Rizwan Mohammed def Benjamin Harragin 4-1, 4-5, 10-8.
Boys Under-12 Round One
Kale Dalla Costa def Nathen Martin 3-5, 4-0, 10-8.
Daniel Jeary def Marcos West 4-2, 2-4, 10-4.
Zachery Byng def Jace Quashie 1-4, 5-4, 10-7.
James Hadden def Mathew Guedez 4-1, 4-2.
Boys Under-14 Round One
Nicholas Ready def Andre Augustine 6-2, 6-3
Saqiv Williams def Beckham Sylvester 6-3, 6-2.