Carrington, Wongin Lease U-14 final

Ella Carrington serves in the Girls U-14 semis at the Lease Operators Junior Tennis, Trinidad Country Club, Maraval, yesterday.

Ella Carrington and Cameron Wong recorded contrasting wins yesterday to book their place in the Girls Under-14 singles final, on a rain-affected day in the Lease Operators Junior Tennis Tournament at Trinidad Country Club in Maraval.

Wong eased past Charlotte Ready 6-0, 6-2, but Carrington was tested in her match against Haleigh Fabres which went to three sets.

Carrington took the opener 6-3 but Fabres fought hard to level the match with a 4-6 win. Carrington took control of the Super Tie-breaker, clinching it 10-2.

Zara Ghuran and Jordane Dookie both advanced to the final of the girls Under-12 singles category. It was a comfortable victory for Ghuran as she registered a 4-0, 4-0 sweep of Sydney Doyle in the first semifinal. Dookie was made to work for her victory against Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph in the other semi. After falling 0-4 in the first set, Dookie battled back to take the next two sets 5-4, 11-9 to earn a spot in the final.

Matches were also played in the boys Under-14 quarter-finals with Sebastien Byng and Sebastian Sylvester both winning in straight sets. Byng cruised past Ty Mitchell 6-0, 6-0 and Sylvester was a 7-5, 6-3 winner over Josh Gonsalves.

The tournament continues today and concludes tomorrow.

OTHER RESULTS:

Girls Under-10 Round One

Brianna Harricharan def Arya Siewrattan 4-1, 4-0.

Boys Under-10 Round One

Adam Wyatt def Liev Khan 4-1, 5-4.

Rizwan Mohammed def Benjamin Harragin 4-1, 4-5, 10-8.

Boys Under-12 Round One

Kale Dalla Costa def Nathen Martin 3-5, 4-0, 10-8.

Daniel Jeary def Marcos West 4-2, 2-4, 10-4.

Zachery Byng def Jace Quashie 1-4, 5-4, 10-7.

James Hadden def Mathew Guedez 4-1, 4-2.

Boys Under-14 Round One

Nicholas Ready def Andre Augustine 6-2, 6-3

Saqiv Williams def Beckham Sylvester 6-3, 6-2.