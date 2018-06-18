Businessman: Viral conversation fake

A BUSINESSMAN is seeking legal advice considering screenshots of a conversation which purports him making death and rape threats to a Venezuelan woman.

“People are calling me ‘nasty man’ and making disgusting comments on my webpage. I had to block unknown numbers on my phone. I am an honest businessman. That was not a Whatsapp conversation, it is a photoshop conversation,” Prakash Ramai told Newsday.

Saying he is being wrongfully accused, Ramai called on the woman in question to remove all posts of him. He also called on social media users to desist from sharing the “conversation” as they too would feel the brunt of the law.

Ramai is the owner of a car rental company. The screenshots conversation begins with a Venezuelan woman wanting to rent a car from the company. The conversation turned vulgar when the man began making sexual and derogatory comments about her and other Venezuelan women. The man sent her a photo of himself and Ramai said the culprit stole his photo from his facebook’s account.

The woman never made a report to police about the threat. But Ramai said he reported it on Thursday to San Fernando police after seeing the “disgusting post” of himself.

“If she was victimised, she should go to the police with her claim. I want to know that when I go Sando, no one says that I am a rapist. People should respect me for who I am because there is no report against me. Some people are sick out there and would go through any lengths to do people things,” Ramai said.

Ramai said he was baffled that someone would want to tarnish his name and that of his business, considering he has no known enemies.

Claiming he does not discriminate against any race, Ramai said he rents vehicles to only people with local driver’s permit.

“I have no affiliation with Spanish people because they do not have a TT driver’s permit to rent from me. I do not rent people even if they have an international permit because they would not be covered under my insurance permit,” Ramai said.

In the conversation, the man demanded sex as payment for the car.

Ramai said he loves money and so that is the only payment he looks forward to when he rents his vehicle.

“I love money, put that in the newspaper. I want the public to know that this is a false claim, not a real matter. I am mad about this entire thing,” Ramai said.