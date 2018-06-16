Warner joins St Lucia Stars for CPL

David Warner

The St Lucia Stars have announced that David Warner will join them for the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Warner will replace fellow Australian, D’Arcy Short, who is no longer available for the tournament due to being selected for Australia A’s tour of India which takes place in August and September.

Warner has played in T20 tournaments around the world, but this will be his first appearance in the Hero CPL.

The explosive opening batsman and former Aussie vice-cpatain is currently banned from international cricket by Australia following his role in a ball tampering incident vs South Africa earlier this year.

The last innings Warner had in the Caribbean saw him score 109 in an ODI vs South Africa in 2016, but this will be his first visit to play T20 cricket in the region since he represented Australia against the Windies in March 2012.

A veteran of 243 T20 matches, 70 of which are internationals, Warner brings a huge amount of experience to the Stars squad.

With 7,668 T20 runs and six T20 hundreds, fans of the Hero CPL can look forward to him adding to that tally when the Stars get their tournament underway on 8 August.

Speaking about the signing of Warner, Stars’ General Manager, Mohammad Khan said: “We are excited to bring David to the Saint Lucia Stars. David is arguably one of the greatest batsman of the modern era and a winning player. He is going to add a lot of value on the field and in the dressing room as we pursue our first Hero CPL Title.”

St Lucia squad: Darren Sammy, Kieron Pollard, David Warner, Lendl Simmons, Rumman Raees, Andre Fletcher, Mitchell McClenaghan, Kesrick Williams, Niroshan Dickwella, Rahkeem Cornwall, Qais Ahmad, Kavem Hodge, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Dasun Shanaka, Christopher Lamont, Obed McCoy. Jaskaran Malhotra and Odean Smith.