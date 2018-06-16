Student flies TT flag in Russia

Kyle Phillip, 2nd right, poses with former TT player Brent Sancho, Khileal Remy-Gould, 2nd left, in Moscow, Russia. Phillip and Remy-Gould were selected after a nationwide competition held by former Minister of Sport Brent Sancho and the Sancho Sports Foundation in April. Sancho is leading the TT delegation in Russia for the Football For Friendship competition.

THE Soca Warriors may not have qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup but, TT was still proudly represented on the world’s biggest stage by 13-year-old Kyle Phillip, who was chosen to carry the national flag at the opening ceremony, on Thursday.

Phillip, a student of St Mary’s College, was selected during the Football For Friendship International Youth Forum, held in Moscow before the start of the World Cup. Alongside him at the forum was another local schoolboy football, Khileal Remy-Gould, a student of Grant Memorial Presbyterian. They arrived last Friday.

With dozens of youngsters from around the world, Phillip walked onto the track of the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, before the kickoff between the hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Phillip and Remy-Gould were selected after a nationwide competition held by former Minister of Sport Brent Sancho and the Sancho Sports Foundation in April. Sancho is leading the TT delegation in Russia for the Football For Friendship competition.

“Young Kyle and Khileal have been representing us proudly over the past few days…It was only last night (Tuesday) they sprang the news on us that Kyle would now actually be a part of the World Cup opening ceremony and carry the TT flag,” said Sancho.

“He is absolutely buzzing, along with the rest of us. It’s life-changing for Kyle and a proud moment of positivity for TT.”

Despite his age, Phillip has achieved many successes.

Before passing for St Mary’s College, Phillip was a leading goalscorer in primary-school competitions with 30 goals in his final year at Barataria AC Primary. In his opening season for St Mary’s, he scored nine goals, six of which came from two hattricks. He also played in the TT Maestros team at club level, for which he won the 2017 Republic Cup and Caribbean Charity Shield.

On hearing he had been chosen to represent TT at the opening ceremony, Phillip was clearly elated. Describing his surprise, he said: “I was a bit disappointed after being knocked out at the quarter-final stage of the international tournament.

“That night when we got back to the hotel, the programme administrators told me that some of us had to wake up at 5.30 am to head to the Luzhniki Stadium.

“We thought that we would be doing a stadium tour, but when we arrived outside they revealed that we would be a part of the opening ceremony and we were heading straight into the rehearsals.

“I’m still in shock.”

Newsday contacted Kyle’s father Christian Phillip who expressed pride in his son’s achievement.

“I’m as elated as any other father would for his son to represent his country,” Christian said.

The small TT contingent are expected home on Sunday.