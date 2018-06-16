Quashie defeats Dalla Costa in opening day battle

JACE Quashie and Kale Dalla Costa began the Lease Operators Junior Tennis tournament with a tough battle, when the competition served off at the Trinidad Country Club in Maraval, yesterday.

Competing in group one of the boys Under-12 singles round robin category, Quashie and Dalla Costa matched each other stride for stride in the contest. Dalla Costa won the first set 5-3, before Quashie won the next two sets 4-2, 10-6 to come out on top. Both players are expected to advance to the knockout phase of the tournament which starts over the weekend.

Nathen Martin, Daniel Jeary, Marcos West and James Hadden all made convincing starts in the boys Under-12 round robin category. Martin defeated Mathew Guedez 4-0, 4-0, Jeary whipped Callum Koylass 4-1, 4-1, West got past Rajesh Sharma 4-0, 4-0 and Hadden eased past Alex Chin 4-1, 4-1.

In the girls Under-12 singles round robin, Zara Ghuran cruised past Inara Chin Lee 4-0, 4-0 and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph recorded an identical result over Christiana Hills. Jordane Dookie, who is expected to challenge for the title, got past Adele Briggs 4-0, 4-1.

Players are also competing in the Under-10, Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 categories in the tournament which runs until Tuesday. Doubles matches will also be contested during the tournament.

OTHER RESULTS

Boys Under-10 Round Robin

Yeshowah Smith def Connor Carrington 6-4

Benjamin Harragin def Samuel Hinkson 6-0

Adam Mackenzie def Liev Khan 6-5

Adam Wyatt def Brian Harricharan 6-4

Girls Under-10 Round Robin

Brianna Harricharan def Kate Broughton 6-1

Eva Pasea def Zahra Shamsi 6-4

Abigial Chin Lee def EM-Miryam Smith 6-0

Zahra Shamsi def Sophie Abraham 6-1

Boys Under-12 Round Robin

Jayden Mitchell def Kayden Siewrattan 5-4, 4-0

Zachery Byng def Leeum Chan Pak 4-2, 5-3

Boys Under-14 Round Robin

Ethan Wong def Nicholas Ready 4-0, 4-0

Sebastian Sylvester def Ty Mitchell 4-1, 4-1

Saqiv Williams def Thomas Chung 4-1, 4-2

Jamal Alexis def Lorcan Chan Pak 4-0, 4-2

Andre Augustine def Tyler Hart 5-4, 4-2

Sebastien Byng def Josh Gonsalves 5-4, 4-2