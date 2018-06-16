Preysal snatch Atlantic Cricket Boys crown

Rio Claro Hindu students lift the trophy after winning the Under-11 Mixed final of the Atlantic National Primary Schools Cricket League on Thursday

PREYSAL Government were crowned the 2018 Atlantic National Primary Schools Cricket League Inter-School Boys 25-over champions at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Thursday night.

After watching Rio Claro Hindu win the Under-11 mixed division title and Cunaripo Presbyterian cop the Inter-School Girls title, Preysal recorded a 21-run win over Montrose Government.

Preysal posted 131 for six batting first, with Marcus Persad scoring an unbeaten 26 and N Fletcher hitting 20. Aneal Rooplal was the best bowler, as he took two for 15 to help limit Montrose Government to 110/7 off 25 overs. K Thomas and A Nabee were the top batsmen for Montrose Government, scoring 16 and 13 respectively.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

Inter School Boys Final – Preysal Government 131/6 (Marcus Persad 26 not out, N Fletcher 20) vs Montrose Government 110/7 (A Nabee 13, K Thomas 16, Aneal Rooplal 2/15). Preysal won by 21 runs.

Inter-School Girls Final – Cunaripo Presbyterian 143/6 (Safiya Emanuel 50, Amira Elcock 31) vs San Francique Presbyterian 106/9 (Lily Sookdeo 11, Zaynab Dhyaram 3/15, Jamie Singh 2/18). Cunaripo won by 37 runs.

Under-11 Mixed Final – Rio Claro Hindu 96/3 (10 overs) (Sameer Ramdath 36, Justin Beesai 34, Zakilon Beckles 2/20) vs Montevideo Government 76/4 (10 overs) (Z Beckles 35, Shamika Hagley 12 not out, Sachin Rambarath 3 wickets). Rio Claro won by 20 runs.