It's mischief Young on 'gang war' video

On the beat: National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams, Chief of Defence Staff Commodore Hayden Pritchard, both at back, and Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds walk with soldiers and police in Laventille on Wednesday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

COMMUNICATIONS Minister Stuart Young has labelled citizens who are responsible for circulating videos and What'sApp voice notes alleging gang war in Port of Spain, as mischievous and called for a stop to it.

In a Facebook post that was widely shared yesterday, Young, said those who were responsible were "trying to create panic, confusion and despair in our country". He added that the video did not originate in TT but was downloaded and shared with a caption purporting that it originated locally.

The 66-second video show a cache of guns in a house, with a version of Bob Marley's One Love playing in the background, supposedly to give the impression that the guns belonged to the Rasta City gang. Two voice notes accompanying the video claims that gangs in Port of Spain were preparing for war and the video was one side showing off their arsenal. The voice notes asked people to stay away from the capital.

"The mischief makers are putting these videos and even voice notes onto social media and they are then being circulated with the suggestion that they are legitimate and from Trinidad and Tobago. This is one unfortunate by product of social media and the ease with which fake news is created and circulated," Young said.

Acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams also warned the public to desist from producing and sharing the video and What'sApp voice notes.

In a media release issued yesterday, Williams said the action is "reckless and irresponsible" and "intended to create public mischief and promote panic".

Williams said: "The video showing a large cache of firearms did not originate in Trinidad and Tobago. The mischievous voice notes, however, are being generated locally. Members of the public who come into possession of these communications are advised to delete and cease further circulation. The TTPS will continue to be actively present in all communities across Trinidad and Tobago to provide safety, security and reassurance to the citizenry."

A spate of murders in Laventille and Beetham linked to conflict between Rasta City and Muslim gangs triggered concerns of a breakout of violence once Ramadan was over after the celebration of Eid yesterday.

A list of names said to be Rasta City gang members and targets of their Muslim rivals surfaced this week, fuelling fears among residents in the communities east of Port of Spain.

On Wednesday, National Security Minister Edmund Dillion, Williams and Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds accompanied a contingent of police and soldiers in a show of force to deter criminals.

Police also went into Laventille and environs yesterday painting over gang graffiti.