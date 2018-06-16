Inferno blazes through Jean Pierre

Reggae/dancehall star Cliffton "Capelton" Bailey performs at the Magnum Xplosion's Inferno concert. PHOTOS BY YOHANCE SIMONETTE

A MORE apt name than Inferno could not be found to name a concert, which features reggae/dancehall acts such as Sizzla Kalongi, Capelton, Busy Signal and Barrington Levy – all known for delivering high-energy performances that rarely disappoint their fans.

And indeed an inferno it was at the Jean Pierre Complex, Port of Spain, last Saturday night, for Magnum Xplosion’s concert.

The show started promptly at 10 pm with veteran reggae singer Barrington Levy, who delivered many of his popular hits such as Under Mi Sensi and Too Experienced. Levy though, did not leave before spreading his Virus – the name of his latest release. He asked the crowd, “If love was a virus, what would you do with it?” In response, sections of the stage-front VIP section shouted, “Spread it”.

By the time the Firehouse band took the stage to introduce Sizzla, draped in the Ethiopian flag colours of red, gold and green, the venue, which also included a general section to the back and a VVIP located in the stands, was almost packed to capacity. Sizzla, who has a fan base here since the mid 90s, began cranking out hit after hit to the delight of the crowd. The Black Woman and Child and Thank-you Mama singer, thanked his fans for the “warm spirit of welcoming Jamaican artistes in your country once again.”

Probably the highlight for many, however, was the Boboshanti Rastafarian from St Mary’s, Jamaica, Capelton, who brings More Fire to any stage he graces. An absence from TT’s stage for a number of years only added to the excitement of his performance. He came on stage dressed in TT’s national colours and amidst clouds of smoke and pyrotechnics, the artiste, also known as the “Fire Man” had the crowd screaming and singing along to his 2004 smash hit That Day Will Come and many others including one of his most popular songs to date, Jah Jah City.

Addressing many of the ills in the world, including war and disease, Capelton “burned a fire” on rapists. The entertainer was arrested in May in Jamaica, on a rape charge and is currently on JA$250,000 bail after an incident involving a woman whom he reportedly paid to “groom his hair” at a New Kingston hotel. He was scheduled to make his second court appearance last Thursday, at the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Closing the show was dancehall star Busy Signal and although he was supported by a DJ and not a live band, had the audience dancing to some of his popular songs like Unknown Number and Nah Go A Jail Again.

The concert ended at almost 3 am but not before leaving reggae and dancehall fans completely satisfied.