Grande man shot dead

A 27-year-old Sangre Grande man was killed on Friday evening when gunmen opened fire on a group of limers.

According to reports, Maurice Francis and a 24-year-old female friend, who police did not identify, were both shot in the attack, which police said took place around 6.30 pm.

Police said Francis and the injured woman lived at Damarie Hill, Guaico. They were liming at Lilly Lane, Pine Settlement, Sangre Grande, when a group of gunmen approached opened fire at a crowd.

Francis and the woman were taken to Sangre Grande Hospital where he died while being treated.

The woman is warded in a stable condition. Police said they have no motive for the murder.