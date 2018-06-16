Govt won't be silenced

Stuart Young

Government won't be silenced, Communications Minister Stuart Young declared yesterday as he hit out at a "disturbing trend" of the Opposition in trying to muzzle the voices of ministers.

In a Facebook post, Young defended himself, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Finance Minister Colm Imbert for expressing their positions in the media when they are criticised by the Opposition.

"I noted with a level of concern, the statement of the Leader of the Opposition, suggesting that the Honourable Prime Minister, Minister Imbert and myself should refrain from correcting the deliberate and dishonest statements and comments of the members of her party and herself and we should not write letters correcting the record and the misinformation being spread by her members and others," Young wrote in his post.

"This Government will not allow the UNC opposition or others to continue to mislead and distract the population. Part of the duty of a responsible government is to ensure that the population is provided with accurate information. It is obvious that there are some who wish to mislead the population with dishonest and destructive untruths."

Young called on "all patriotic citizens" to unite with and support law enforcement as Government ensured that those who desperately wish to destroy and mislead TT were exposed for their nefarious, unpatriotic agendas.