Father’s Day smiles

TOMORROW we celebrate Father’s Day. Of course on this day if no other, the way to his heart must truly be through his stomach.

When you are cooking lunch try some different flavours. The hoisin lamb recipe attached has an oriental marinade, alluding to exotic flavours. This pairs well with a gutsy sweet potato pie. You can serve this with a sautéed vegetable medley and a fresh green salad. If you are looking to make this meal more carb friendly you can add in a pigeon pea pilaf or simple grilled garlic bread. Either way you go, the banana pineapple cake with cream cheese frosting is guaranteed to make him smile to next Father’s day!

Happy Father’s Day to all those dedicated and supportive dads out there!

Sweet potato pie

2 eggs, separated

4 tbs butter

1 small onion, chopped

2 lbs sweet potato boiled

and crushed

1/2 cup fresh orange juice

1/2 cup milk

1 tsp grated orange zest

1/4 tsp grated nutmeg

Beat egg whites to soft peaks and set aside. Preheat oven to 375. Grease a deep casserole dish, 4 inches in height. Heat a small sauté pan, add butter and melt, add onions and sauté until tender, about 5 minutes. Place sweet potato into a mixing bowl, add onion and combine, add egg yolks, orange juice, milk and zest, and nutmeg. Stir to combine. Fold in egg whites, turn into a greased casserole dish. Bake for 20 minutes until puffed and golden.

Serves 4 to 6

Marinated hoisin grilled lamb

2 lbs boneless lamb shoulder

1 tbs hoisin Sauce

2 tbp honey

2 tbs rice vinegar

2 tbs vegetable oil

4 cloves

garlic, minced

1 tsp grated orange zest

1 tbs soy sauce

Combine hoisin sauce, honey, vinegar, oil, orange zest, garlic, and soy sauce. Place lamb in a sturdy plastic bag, pour marinade over lamb and rub into lamb. Close bag and marinate for 2 hours at room temperature or up to 4 hours in the refrigerator. Remove from refrigerator and bring to room temperature.

Remove lamb from plastic bag and reserve marinade. Preheat grill to medium hot. Grease grills and grill lamb for 10 to 15 minutes per side depending on the thickness.

Brushing with your marinade. If you are roasting preheat oven to 400F and roast for 320 to 40 minutes on a greased roasting pan, brush with your marinade and turn once. Your meat should register 130F on a meat thermometer. Let cool before slicing on the diagonal.

Serves 6

Banana pineapple cake with cream cheese frosting

1 cup brown sugar

4 eggs

2/3 cup vegetable oil

3 cups cake flour

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

3 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

2 bananas, mashed

Juice of one orange

1 8oz tin crushed pineapple, well drained

1 tsp vanilla

1 tsp orange zest

1 cup chopped walnuts

Preheat oven to 350F. Grease or butter and flour 2, 8-inch layer cake pans. With an electric mixer beat eggs until fluffy, add sugar and beat until thick and creamy, add oil slowly beat for about 2 minutes more. Sift together flour, spices, baking powder and soda. Mash the bananas and combine with orange juice, pineapple, vanilla and zest.

Fold in flour alternately with banana mixture, adding flour in 3 and banana mix in 2. Fold in walnuts. Spoon into pans and bake for 35 to 40 minutes until risen and firm to the touch. Remove from oven after 5 minutes remove from tins and cool on racks frost with cream cheese frosting.

Frosting:

Cream two 8-oz packages of cream cheese, add about 3 cups sifted icing sugar, cream

Spread frosting onto first cake, place second cake on top and then frost again.

