Blazers close in on Tobago Netball double

LEAGUE champions Blazers women will be seeking to cap off a perfect season when they face Matrix today in the knockout final of the Tobago Netball League.

The match will be played in a four-match series at Shaw Park Netball Court, along with the finals of the Men’s, Intermediate and B division knockout competitions. Blazers, who eased to the league title with a match in hand, took on Police Alpha in a one-sided semifinal at the same venue on Thursday. Goal shoot Abeni Taylor stood out for the winning team with 35 goals from 47 efforts, while Mauricia Nicholson sunk 14 from 19 attempts.

The second semi-final was a more hotly contested affair with Matrix managing the narrowest of wins 29-28 over Star Seekers. Delia Anthony scored 19 from 30, while Janelle Toby was perfect with her four goals from four tries.

In the men’s division, Take Dat were not required to step onto the court to advance to the knockout final, thanks to the non-appearance of their opponents – Matrix. In the final, Take Dat will face Police, who advanced with a 32-17 victory over C&B.

Today, the first fixture of a four-match series will see Blazers III take on Titans I, from 5 pm in the B division final. The Intermediate final will follow with Blazers II meeting Police Bravo from 6 pm.

Blazers III booked their spot in today’s final after a 23-9 win over Plymouth, while Titans II creuised past Starlets, 24-7. In the semifinals of the Inter division, Blazers II dropped Titans I, 28-21. The other semifinal saw Police Bravo defeat Patience Hill Police Youth Club, 19-11.