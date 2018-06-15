Share wealth with the poor Independent Senator advises on Eid

Giving charity: A policeman keeps close watch as members of the Mucurapo Street Mosque in San Fernando share money to the less fortunate yesterday. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

INDEPENDENT Senator Dhanayshar Mahabir said the country was fortunate to have Muslims who demonstrate corporate social responsibility and reach out to the needy.

He was delivering Eid greetings in the Senate on Thursday. He said fasting demonstrated to the individual that they can do without the luxuries of life and appreciate what was truly necessary. Mahabir said the zakat principle in Islam was about taking a portion of wealth and giving it to the needy.

“When you have denied the basic necessities it is not difficult to allocate a portion of your wealth which the Almighty helped you to create and contribute to the needy.”

He expressed hope that as Eid is celebrated today all citizens would inculcate the beneficial practices of the Muslim community and distribute a portion of their surplus to the less fortunate. Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein said TT was blessed with the Muslim community which was representative of the plural society. He said Muslims had made an indelible contribution in building this country through religion, culture, community and commercial efforts. He added there were Muslims who were doctors, lawyers, business people, artists, teachers, scientists and local government practitioners.

“(They have) dedicated their lives to the betterment of the country.”

He thanked his parliamentary colleagues for having patience with him during the month of Ramadan when he had to break fast during sittings.

Opposition Senator Saddam Hosein expressed hope that the teachings of Ramadan would be inculcated in society and we would become each each other’s brother and sister’s keeper.

“Many are homeless and have no food. Let us do our best to clothe, feed and shelter them. Let us join in national unity to restore society in peace and prosperity.”

He said the fasting for the month of Ramadan from food and drink was the hunger and thirst that the poor and needy experience daily,

“It makes us aware that food and drink are a blessing which we should appreciate more.”

He said this year was even more blessed because Eid was on a Friday which was considered the holiest day of the week and the day of Jummah prayer.