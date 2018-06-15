Save youths from gangs Muslim leader calls for support for families

Eid greetings: Muslims greet each other at Eid celebrations, Centre of Excellence, Macoya yesterday.

There is a need to rebuild family relationships within society to help deter young people from turning to gang members to feel family oriented.

This was one of the examples given by brother Asad Mohammed in his call for citizens to change their conduct and replace evil with good, during yesterday’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, at Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

“We should focus on rebuilding families in TT because the family structure has fallen apart. It begins with the individuals first and for those who are not involved in crime we still have a responsibility that we cannot be closed up in our houses, we must understand that the people involved in crime, it is because they see no other path except crime.”

In his message, Mohammed said as Eid celebrated the end of Ramadan, there was a need for change in Ramadan and after Ramadan.

He said many people changed their conduct in Ramadan for the better and then it did not last.

He also said there was a need for a change in society to help the younger generation turn away from associating with criminal elements.

“The change should be permanent, a change for the better, individually as well as in society. People should turn to Almighty God, repair family relationships because unfortunately many of these young people who are involved in crime, they don’t have a strong family life and seek family life through the gang elements in TT.”

Mohammed said many young people saw crime as their only path in life, and citizens had to work together to help make a change in their lives.

He said there was a need to have a better society, and everyone must work together to try to reach out to the younger generation especially those in crime ridden areas in TT to bring about a positive change.

“The month of Ramadan is a time of momentous change. This is the month in which Allah revealed His final Book to mankind to his final messenger – a Book which altered the course of world history and which has guided and inspired millions upon millions of people and changed their lives.

“Many of us who previously were miserly and hoarded our wealth for ourselves felt more charitable in Ramadan, and opened our hearts and our wallets and purses to give charity. After Ramadan, let us continue to change our attitude towards the weak, the poor and the destitute to one of compassion and mercy. And let us change our attitude towards the wealth with which Allah has blessed us.”

Mohammed said society is currently afflicted with problems of violent crimes, domestic abuse, corruption, and other problems.

He said if TT’s society can change for the better, citizens must start with changes within themselves, and the time for that change is now.

More than 1,500 Muslims were asked to use Ramadan as an incentive for change within themselves which will have a positive impact in society.