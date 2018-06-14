Whatsapp rape threats

Screenshots which appear to be of a conversation between a businessman and a Venezuelan woman – in which the man threatens to rape and kill the woman – have gone viral on social media.

The businessman, who runs a car rental company, told Newsday his Facebook account had been hacked.

However, the screenshots being shared are from both Whatsapp and Facebook messages.

It begins with the woman asking for a car to rent for two days.

Someone responds and asks her for a photo of herself, telling her she is ‘sexy.’

She responds, “Hi Mr ––– can we chat about the car plz I need to know what document I need to get?”

The man replies, “Listen my friend, you can get any car you want from me as long as you let me take you out for a drink.”

The woman declines, saying she has a fiancé.

Then the conversation takes a violent turn, as the man demands sex in return for the car.

In one of the messages, he writes: “Listen you Venezuelan ––– you will come down and meet me if you want the car and you don’t want problems and if you tell anybody about this, I will ––––– find you and kill you you hear, I have your number and I know where you living.”

The man also threatens to have the woman deported, to slit her throat, rape her and laugh while she is dying.

Another message says: “I have plenty police friends so don’t even think about going to them.”

In a phone interview a short while ago, the businessman said he is printing comments and posts to his business page on Facebook left by other users telling him he is a rapist. He said people can’t be allowed to speak to him in that manner and he intends to file a report. He insists his Facebook account was hacked and he believes it was done by an angry customer who refused to pay him for a car on Monday.

Asked about the Whatsapp messages, he said no one else had his phone and he does not know where those messages came from.

Pressed further, he hung up.

When this reporter called him again, he said he was busy and would return the call later.

Newsday is trying to reach the woman for a comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.