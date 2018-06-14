TT women cricketers lose second straight

Hayley Matthews

TRINIDAD AND Tobago lost their second straight match in the West Indies Women’s Cricket T20 Blaze yesterday, as they were handed a six-wicket defeat by Barbados at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

This lost comes on the heels of TT’s seven-wicket loss to Guyana, at Sabina Park, on Tuesday.

TT have a record of one victory and two defeats in their three matches in the T20 Blaze, whereas Barbados have a 100-percent record.

Batting first, the TT squad registered a score of 92 runs for five wickets, with Britney Cooper leading the way with 47, inclusive of five fours and four sixes. Rachel Vincent chipped in with 12. West Indies pacer Shamilia Connell took two wickets for 17 runs for Barbados.

The Bajans raced to 93/4 in reply, in 15.5 overs, courtesy of 39 from WI opener Hayley Matthews and 22 from Danielle Small. Shenelle Lord captured 3/17 for the TT outfit. TT’s lone win in this tournament to date came in their first match, on Sunday, when they took care of the Leeward Islands by 68 runs.

In related news, Jamaica cruised past the Leeward Islands by seven wickets at the Kensington Cricket Ground.

The Leewards were bundled out for 68 in 20 overs with Eldora Sylvester top-scoring with 13. Vanessa Watts claimed 5/9 and Chadean Nation had 3/15.

Nation returned with the bat to score an unbeaten 28, with Jamaica and WI captain Stafanie Taylor hitting 19 as Jamaica responded with 70/3 in 12 overs.