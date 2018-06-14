Soldier dies while playing football

Keseon Theodore: Died at Port of Spain General Hospital after experiencing difficulty while playing football

HOURS before the start of World Cup football in Russia, a local soldier died of a heart attack while playing a football game at the National Stadium.

Around 9 am yesterday Lance Cpl Keseon Marcus Theodore was playing football with other soldiers when he clutched his chest and complained of pains. He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, but died around 12.05 pm.

Yesterday his colleagues were in disbelief and in mourning. Friends took to social media to express their regret, noting that he was fond of football and was looking forward to the World Cup. Officers said yesterday he will be sorely missed.

Yesterday the Defence Force, through Flight Lieut Monique Sprott, issued a release which announced his death with “great sadness.”

Theodore, a member of the of the 1st Infantry Battalion, was playing in an inter-battalion football tournament. The release said he had “served his country meritoriously for the last 14 years and eight months,” from October 2003.

On behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff Commodore Hayden Pritchard, the Commanding Officer of the TT Regiment, Col Darnley Wyke and by extension the officers, men and women of all Defence Force formations, the release conveyed condolences to his family.