Shot businessman dies during surgery

A 33-YEAR-OLD D’Abadie businessman who was ambushed and shot three times on his way to open his mother’s food business died while undergoing surgery at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope yesterday.

Quasi Gill’s relatives, friends and customers were inconsolable. Close relatives were at the hospital praying for him when they got the news that he had died.

Gill who owned a bar in Arouca, went to Lopinot Junction on the Eastern Main Road at 6.45 am yesterday to open his mother’s business place, Lick a Dish, which is next to a church. While in the yard of his mother’s home he was confronted by a gunman who demanded money.

Gill and the man began struggling and he was shot three times. The gunman tried to snatch money which Gill had in his pocket but it fell close to Gill’s car. Relatives who heard the gunshots ran out and found the businessman in a pool of blood.

He was shot in the head and chest.

Police investigators said yesterday they are working on information that Gill had been threatened bygang members who had been demanding “tax,” which he refused to pay.

Relatives said Gill was a hard worker with a lot of ambition.

Northern Division police said they are working on several leads and believe an arrest is imminent.